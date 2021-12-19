Update:
Leo has been located and is safe at this time according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is looking for a man last seen Saturday.
Leo Glen Pollock, 39, was last seen leaving the Glacier Peaks Casino at 10:00 pm, possibly on foot, wearing a blue or gray Hurley hoodie, jeans and work boots.
He is described as being five feet, eleven inches tall, weighing 187 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of Leo, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.