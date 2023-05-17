Blackfeet law enforcement looking for person last seen Sunday

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are looking for a person last seen Sunday, May 14.

Jazmon Crossguns is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jazmon Crossguns is asked to call Blackfeet law enforcement at (406) 338-4000.

