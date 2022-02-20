Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches at lower elevations, with 4 to 8 inches in the mountains and over mountain passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin, Meagher and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. Dangerous wind chills may cause frostbite in less than 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&