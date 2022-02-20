BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement is trying to locate two children after they were not returned to their custodial guardianship after a visitation.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Cashton and Traton Boggs were last with Tra Boggs and Robin Corby for visitation, but Tra and Robin failed to meet up with the custodial guardian at 5:00 pm on Saturday to return him.
Cashton, 7, is described as being four feet three inches tall, weighing 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and green coat, black sweat pants and muck boots.
Traton, 4, is described as being three feet five inches tall, weighing 40 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue sweats and black and green muck boots.
They are believed not to be in any danger, however, if you know their whereabouts, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.
