BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are trying to locate a 24-year-old woman who was last seen Monday.
Marcy L Mittens was last seen on Jan. 31 around 9:30 pm.
She is described as being five feet eight inches tall weighing 176 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Marcy was last seen wearing White/Orange Native print, Blue jeans and Gray vans.
If you know the whereabouts of Marcy, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.
