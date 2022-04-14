UPDATE:
Kyle Ray Trombley has been located according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy Thursday.
A Facebook post from BLES said Kyle Ray Trombley is thought to on his way to Idaho and potentially going to California in a silver Dodge Ram pickup-truck.
Kyle is described as 5-foot-6, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black muck boots, yellow safety coat with black and gray cinch zip up.
Anyone with information on Kyle's location is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.
