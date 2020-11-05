Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services updated saying 16-year-old Trinidee OldChief has been located and is safe with family
The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is trying to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
Trinidee OldChief is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing 160-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
BLES says in a Facebook post she was wearing a pink hoodie, black shirt and trunks the last time she was seen.
Anyone who know information on where she is located is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.