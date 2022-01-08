Update:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Raven Salois has been located and is deemed safe at this time.
Previous coverage:
BROWNING, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for a 23-year-old who was last seen Friday night.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Raven Salois was last seen Jan. 7 at 9:30 pm leaving a residence.
Raven was wearing a gray Griz hoodie with a black windbreaker, black leggings, white Converse and a gray Carhartt beanie.
She is described as being five feet two inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know the whereabouts of Raven, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
