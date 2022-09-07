BROWNING, Mont. - An 85-year-old man who was reported missing and found dehydrated is “in good spirits” after being airlifted by Alert Medical Services.
On Sept. 5, Francis “Junior” Spotted Eagle’s family reported he was last seen on Sept. 4 around 6:00 pm.
Spotted Eagle was reportedly going to check on his livestock in the Heart Butte Area of the Blackfeet Nation when he went missing.
His truck was found in the Mittens Lake area, and his four-wheeler was found about a half mile from his truck.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says a joint emergency operation was initiated and the area where his truck was found was searched with canines.
The search was adjourned at 9:00 pm for safety reasons but was re-established early on Sept. 6.
Around 12:30 pm, local riders helping with the search saw Spotted Eagle next to his fence about four miles from where his four-wheeler broke down.
Spotted Eagle was severely dehydrated and had minor injuries.
First responders gave Spotted Eagle medical attention and he was later airlifted by Alert Medical Services.
“Mr. Spotted Eagle was in good spirits when he was flown out of the area,” Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said.
Assisting agencies include Flathead County North Valley Search and Rescue, Charles Williams, Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Volunteer Fire Department, Blackfeet Emergency Medical Services, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Blackfeet Fish & Game, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and several members of the Blackfeet Nation who volunteered their time and efforts.
