Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 90s to lower 100s. * WINDS...West 25 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms with gusty and erratic winds possible late Wednesday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme fire weather conditions expected today. Any new or existing fires will likely be extremely difficult to impossible to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&