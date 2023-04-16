UPDATE:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reports Sonny HoldsTheEnemy has been located.
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement are looking for a 15-year-old last seen Saturday morning.
Sonny HoldsTheEnemy is described as being five feet, two inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Sonny was last seen wearing pajamas and a gray and white tank top.
If you know the whereabouts of Sonny you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.
