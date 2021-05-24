missing person
BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are attempting to locate 33-year-old Ashley Bear.
 
Ashley is described as being 130 pounds, five feet one inch tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. A photo of her is unavailable at this time.
 
Authorities say she was last seen in the Great Falls area on Saturday evening wearing a blue zip up jacket and blue jeans.
 
If you know the whereabouts of Ashley you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.
 

