BROWNING, Mont. - A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Sunday night.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said on Facebook Elijah MakesColdWeather, 45, was last seen in the 1200 block area at around 9 p.m.
He is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall; 150-pounds; has black hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a tan jacket with a hoodie and dark blue jeans when he was last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.
