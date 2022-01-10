Missing no image

BROWNING, Mont. - A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Sunday night.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said on Facebook Elijah MakesColdWeather, 45, was last seen in the 1200 block area at around 9 p.m.

He is described as 5-feet, 3-inches tall; 150-pounds; has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a tan jacket with a hoodie and dark blue jeans when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.

