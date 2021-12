Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow and Reduced Visibility for the Morning Commute... A band of light to at times moderate snow is lifting to the east northeast at 15-25 mph across Cascade County this morning. Visibilities as low as 1 to 2 miles are generally expected beneath this band of snow. Snowfall accumulations of are possible over the next several hours, with locally higher amounts beneath areas of heavier snow. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destinations this morning.