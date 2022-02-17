Kayla Lin Hall
BROWNING, Mont. - A search is underway for a woman who went missing Thursday around 3:15 a.m.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) said in a Facebook post Kayla Lin Hall, 26, was last seen walking on the depo train tracks off of route one heading east.

She is described as 5-feet, 1-inches; 135-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black fleece coat with a gray hooded sweater and either black or blue pants.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.

