Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin, Chouteau, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Toole and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris and damage property. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of blowing and drifting snow could develop this morning prior to temperatures warming above freezing. Significant reductions in visibility and partial lane blockages are possible in areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&