BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is trying to find a teenage girl who is a reported runaway last seen Saturday, July 8.
Ileano Monroe, 16, is described as 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
BLES said in a Facebook post she was last seen wearing a white sweater and black skinny jeans/leggings.
She is potentially meeting up with a person named Gabriel YoungRunningCrane, according to BLES.
Anyone with information on Ileano's location is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.