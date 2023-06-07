BROWNING, Mont. - Over 700 fentanyl pills were seized from the car of two suspected drug traffickers Monday.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit executed a search warrant on the car after two suspected fentanyl traffickers from Washington were arrested.
In addition to the pills, suspected fentanyl powder, meth, a firearm, several hundred dollars and several items of drug paraphernalia were seized.
Law enforcement had been conducting an extensive investigation on the suspected fentanyl traffickers, which led to their arrest.
The suspects were initially stopped for speeding, and eventually arrested and charged with felonies. They are now facing both State and Federal charges.
