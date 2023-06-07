Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...North Central Montana and portions of central Montana. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A weather system moving into the area from the southeast will bring widespread rainfall to the region, with a widespread 0.50 inches to 1.00 inch expected to fall between Thursday and late Friday night. A few thunderstorms are expected to develop within this area of precipitation, which could lead to localized rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. With soils across much of the area already nearly saturated, these rainfall rates could lead to localized flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&