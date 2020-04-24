UPDATE:
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services updated their initial post, saying 16-year-old Kaylin Hall has been located and is safe with family.
BROWNING- An attempt to locate was posted by Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for a 16-year-old who was last seen Thursday, April 23.
Kaylin Hall was last seen leaving in a purple/maroon Chevy pickup with a friend and was wearing a light pink and burgundy Columbia windbreaker, light denim jeans and white shoes according to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.
Kaylin is five feet four inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Kaylin’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.