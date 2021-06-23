BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are asking the public for help in finding a 9-month-old and a 36-year-old woman.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Milaya Reevis is 9-months-old, weighs 20 pounds, is 30 inches tall and has green eyes and black hair.
Latoya Decarlo is 36-years-old, weighs 150 pounds, is five feet four inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know the whereabouts of Milaya Reevis and LaToya Decarlo you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.