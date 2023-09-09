Police lights - Vault

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) are looking for an 8-year-old.

Brielle Laforge is described as being five feet tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

BLES reports Brielle was last in contact with family and friends on Saturday wearing a nightshirt and trucks possibly with a person named Ryan Laforge.

If you know the whereabouts of Brielle please you are asked to Blackfeet Law Enforcement at (406)-338-4000 or your local police department.

