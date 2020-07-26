UPDATE- Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Iverson Roundine and Tamberly Whitegrass have been located and are safe with family at this time.
BROWNING- Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate two teens possibly in a 2001 Nissan Gold Pathfinder license plate BUK652.
The teens are Iverson Roundine, 16, and Tamberly Whitegrass, 15.
Iverson is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 170 pounds and has short brown hair.
Tamberly is five feet four inches tall and weighs 140 pounds and has orange/pink hair.
If you know the whereabouts of the teens, you are asked to contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000.