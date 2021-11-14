Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts over 60 mph occurring. Along the Northern Rocky Mountain Front, west winds 45 to 55 mph, with gusts over 90 mph occurring. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are expected. Travel will be very difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust may reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Fire Weather Watch for warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * TEMPERATURES...In the 60s. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong winds and low humidity could make any new fire starts difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. &&