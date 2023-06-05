BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is trying to locate a missing 13-year-old who was last contacted by friends and family Friday, June 2.
Mason Aimsback is described as 5-foot-10 and 130 pounds, and he was wearing a grey sweater with a flag on the back or a black duke sweater when he was last contacted, according to a Facebook post by BLES.
Anyone with information on Mason's location is asked to call BLES at (406)-338-4000 or their local law enforcement agency.
