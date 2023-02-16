Blackfeet Law Enforcement trying to locate missing teen Taylin Jordan

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are trying to locate missing teenager Taylin Jordan.
According to a Facebook post from BLES, 13-year-old Taylin's last contact was was possibly with a friend Tuesday, Feb. 14.
She is described as 6-feet tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie sweater.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call BLES at (406)338-4000.
