Blackfeet Law Enforcement trying to locate missing teen Taylin Jordan
Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services/Facebook

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are trying to locate missing teenager Taylin Jordan.

According to a Facebook post from BLES, 13-year-old Taylin's last contact was was possibly with a friend Tuesday, Feb. 14. 

She is described as 6-feet tall, 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie sweater.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call BLES at (406)338-4000.

