BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet law enforcement is trying to locate a 51-year-old woman last seen Jan. 3.
According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Wendi Baker, also known as Charlie Baker, was last seen on Jan. 3 around 4:30 pm leaving her sister’s house near Family Foods.
She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket with a black sweater, dark blue jeans and pink and black snow boots.
Wendi is described as being five feet four inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with greenish-brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know the whereabouts of Wendi, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000
