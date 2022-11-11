BROWNING, Mont. - Scammers are calling people, claiming to be Customs and Border Patrol agents.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services warns the caller says they have a package with your name on it with medications, drugs and money inside.
They then ask for your banking information, as it is associated with the investigation.
If you receive a call, do not give any information to the caller, write down the caller’s number and report it to the Federal Trade Commission online here.
