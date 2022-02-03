Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Cascade, Eastern Teton and Liberty Counties. * WHEN...From Noon today to 6 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&