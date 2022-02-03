Marcy L Mittens

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services

UPDATE:

In an update, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Marcy Mittens has been located and is safe at this time.

Previous coverage:

BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services are trying to locate a 24-year-old woman who was last seen Monday.

Marcy L Mittens was last seen on Jan. 31 around 9:30 pm.

She is described as being five feet eight inches tall weighing 176 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Marcy was last seen wearing White/Orange Native print, Blue jeans and Gray vans.

If you know the whereabouts of Marcy, you are asked to please contact Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

