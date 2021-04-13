BROWNING, Mont. - After the halt of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, we reached out to the Blackfeet Nation to see how this will effect those on the reservation.
"We're just being vigilant like we have been in the past," said James McNeely, PIO for the Blackfeet Nation.
He said they are no longer using that vaccine.
"We did receive notice from the Johnson & Johnson about the potential side effects from blood clots. So, our tribal clinical who has been administering them has halted that effective today and all all doses have been returned back to the manufacturer," said McNeely.
He said roughly 96-97% of the reservation has been vaccinated, so it won't stop them from vaccinating those who want to be vaccinated. They also have plenty of the Modern and Pfizer left.
McNeely said they have reached out to all residents who got the Johnson & Johnson shot.
"They are notifying the individuals, which is about 350, who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine about the potential side effects at this point," said McNeely.
Right now, there have been no concerns reporter to Blackfeet Tribal Health. And the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was really for convenience.
"With all of these vaccines being so new and put together so quickly, of course they don't know all of the side effects yet," said McNeely.
He said things are going good as they work on getting back to their new normal.