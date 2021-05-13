BROWNING, Mont. - The Humane Society of Western Montana will be providing a team of veterinarians, veterinary technicians and volunteers from Missoula to offer veterinary care for the Blackfeet Pets for Life program.

Pets for Life (PFL) announced the collaboration between mentorship partner Blackfeet Nation Medicine Bear Shelter and the Humane Society of Western Montana (HSWM) Thursday.

Medicine Bear and HSWM will provide spay/neuter, vaccines and basic veterinary wellness care monthly to the local community of Browning through PFL.

The first clinic was held April 17 through April 18 and Medicine Bear Pets for Life and Humane Society of Western Montana teams treated 28 pets and provided 24 spay/neuters and 38 meds/services and supplies.

"We all love our pets, and it is stressful for pet owners when access to veterinary care is limited. It is personally rewarding to be able to provide care for people and pets where they need it most," said Shelter Medicine Director Sam Mitchell.

The Humane Society of Western Montana is going to Browning on May 14 to help with a second clinic.