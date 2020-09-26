BROWNING - With over 110 active cases of COVID-19, Blackfeet Nation is preparing for another reservation shutdown.
The area’s Incident Command encourages anyone living there to stock up on important supplies within the next day, before lockdown starts limiting communities to essential activities and travel. Under the stay-at-home order, essential workers -- like first responders and grocery workers -- can continue working, while locals may leave their homes for shopping as needed.
“We just want to try and keep everybody home. We want everybody on the same page, to keep them in their houses. Keep them [from] spreading this virus,” said Donald Gallagher, who helps lead Chief Mountain Hotshots Team 2 with Blackfeet Incident Command.
Anyone seen going around town may get pulled over from local law enforcement, who Gallagher says wants to discuss and learn about any situation first, before handing out any citations for possible lockdown violations.
While the tribe hasn’t made a decision on setting highway checkpoints again as they have in past situations, Gallagher tells Montana Right Now quarantining from driving off the reservation is optional, but recommended, describing it as common sense for everybody.
For now, residents should get enough food, water and cleaning supplies for their household to avoid heading out. However, they can also have goods delivered to them instead thanks to Incident Command, especially if they’re at high risk for the novel Coronavirus or forced to stay indoors.
”We would like to get the people who are already quarantined, those that tested positive that’s [who] we’re trying to get the food boxes out to. So that way they don’t go out into the community,” said Gallagher.
Teams like Gallagher’s send out these packages on a call-by-call basis, making sure folks are home before dropping them off. With the lockdown starting Sunday at 11:59 pm, homeowners on the reservation can reach Incident Command throughout the temporary closure at (406) - 338-2946 or (406) 338-3513.