...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 AM MDT 8/16/21 This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/16/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 01 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman, Butte, Columbia Falls, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, Sidney, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy As of 01 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Broadus and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 80s to upper 90s. * WINDS...West 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. && Moldan