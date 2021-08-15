Richard Spring fire

Photo by Ryhal Rowland, Northern Cheyenne Social Media Specialist.

BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council announced the Blackfeet People are sending supplies and other necessities to help the Northern Cheyenne Nation as they battle wildfires.

The following is from a letter signed by Lauren J. Monroe, Secretary of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council:

The Blackfeet Nation extends our thoughts and prayers to the Northern Cheyenne Nation as they battle wildfires that have displaced and caused hardship for their people. We, the Blackfeet People, are sending supplies and other necessities to help alleviate the situation and support the people that are going through such a tumultuous event. We hope the fires cease and that life can continue for our friends down on the Northern Cheyenne Nation. Creator’s blessing to you all.

