UPDATE: APRIL 1 AT 8:50 A.M.
"On March 31, 2022, a federal search warrant was executed at a home in Browning, MT by the FBI, with support from Blackfeet Law Enforcement. Incidental to that search, eight people were arrested on tribal charges. Four of those people were also charged on tribal arrest warrants from conduct that is alleged to have occurred previous to the search. No person at this time faces federal charges related to the search. Blackfeet Tribal Court is a court of limited jurisdiction, therefore all charges in tribal court are misdemeanor charges.
In order to ensure the fairness of the proceedings, the Chief Judge of Blackfeet Tribal Court will order today that the names of the defendants, the charges, and the course of the proceedings will at this time be closed to the public. Today’s arraignment hearings will also be closed to the public.
In order to correct any misinformation that may be in circulation, let me confirm that Chairman Davis was not charged or arrested yesterday morning, and was not in the home at the time of the search.
The Blackfeet Reservation is a small, close-knit, rural community. My office is in the process of consulting with stakeholders to develop a coherent media policy that balances the community’s right to know with defendants’ right to fair proceedings under the Indian Civil Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution. Further information on this and future cases originating on this Reservation will issue in accordance with that policy."
UPDATE AT 5:48 PM:
Blackfeet Tribal Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Lamson tells Montana Right Now eight arrests were made on misdemeanors tribal charges incidental to the search.
Four of the individuals had tribal warrants for allegedly selling small amounts of fentanyl to witnesses.
The individuals will be arraigned Friday in a closed arraignment, and no names or charges are being released at this time.
Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman Timothy Davis was not arrested or charged. Lamson says Davis was in Canada at the time on official business for the tribe.
BROWNING, Mont. - Several people were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed on a residence belonging to the Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a joint investigation to execute the search warrant Thursday morning.
A statement from Chief of Police, Jess Edwards says eight people were taken into tribal custody.
It was not reported why the individuals were taken into custody and at this time an investigation is ongoing.
We have reached out to the FBI and were told they cannot provide any more information as the case is currently sealed.
