BROWNING, Mont.- Blackfeet Nation has announced a phased reopening plan after nearly four months of a strict Stay at Home order.
The Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Response team shared the following notice on their Facebook page outlining all Phase 2 guidelines:
“PUBLIC NOTICE - JANUARY 25, 2021
After conferring with the Medical Team from both Blackfeet Community Hospital and Southern Piegan Health Center, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council & Blackfeet Incident Command Team is issuing the following public notice:
On January 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., the Stay At Home Order under Phase 1 will expire.
On January 30, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., the Blackfeet Reservation will move to a Restricted Opening - Phase 2 of the approved plan. Below is listed the outline for phase 2.
BLACKFEET TRIBE PHASE 2 – RESTRICTED OPENING
1. Community members are encouraged to severely limit their interactions with households other than their own. Consider forming “social cohorts” - a small, self-contained group of people who limit their interactions outside the cohort.
2. Masks are required in all public places.
3. Off reservation travel: It is recommended that a period of voluntary self-quarantine for 10 days be observed if a person participates in activities off-reservation that are at high risk for spreading COVID-19 (Examples: large in-person gatherings, going to bars).
4. Tribal campgrounds and other open spaces for gathered public recreation can be reopened at the discretion of the BTBC.
5. CURFEW: 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
6. Churches & Ceremonies are allowed 25% capacity
7. Businesses - opening of most businesses at reduced capacity. Open businesses must still be able to comply with the “Minimum Standards” as listed at the bottom of the document. 50% of maximum occupancy allowed for in-person transactions in most businesses:
● Dining or restaurant establishments are curbside only
● Financial: bank lobby open at 50% capacity
● Salons, Barbers, and Tattoo Parlors: Appointment only and allow time for cleaning between appointments
● Lodging: Must follow CDC guidelines
● Campgrounds & Parks: Open with limited capacity
● Businesses are encouraged to screen employees for COVID symptoms at the beginning of every shift.
● Businesses are encouraged to ensure adequate ventilation and air purification.”