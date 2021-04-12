Blackfeet Reservation looks to keep mask mandate in place for another year

GREAT FALLS- While some businesses across Montana are resuming normal operations, businesses on the Blackfeet Reservation are still forced to keep COVID restrictions in place for the next few months.
Despite vaccines being available and COVID cases dropping, tribal officials are keeping a grip on safety precautions which means people can still expect curbside service and remote working just a bit longer, all to protect the tribal members.
Although more than roughly 95% of the Blackfeet Nation have been vaccinated, health officials are not releasing essential and non-essential businesses to fully open just yet.
Phase three allows establishments to operate at a 75% max capacity but requires all other health guidelines, such as providing a mask for customers and keeping social distance in place.
Although some guidelines will eventually be lifted, Blackfeet Public Information Officer James McNeely says the mask mandate could stick around for another year or two.
"…Because you can still spread COVID through being vaccinated as well. Staying within your own cohort and following the rules of the CDC, but wearing your mask is extremely important right now so we can continue to be in our cohorts and continue to be around one another. The mask will continue to keep us safe," said McNeely.
Along with the basic health procedures, phase three also requires all in-person staff to be screened daily.
Tribal officials have not yet decided on when changes will be made, but until then, all restrictions will remain in place.