BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Reservation has been approved to move to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.

Fire restrictions are in place from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm daily, until further notice.

The following are prohibited under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

  • Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. 36 CFR 261.52 (A) This includes charcoal barbecues and grills
    • EXCEPT: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites and the use of portable stoves lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen is permitted.
  • Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36CFR 261(b).
  • Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept within the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall strength of at least 35 inches readily available for use. 36 CFR 261.52(h).
  • Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher. 36 CFR 261.52(i)
  • Using an explosive. 36 CFR 261.52(b)

