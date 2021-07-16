...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli,
and Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due
to increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional
fires. This alert will be updated again at 800AM on July 17.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Broadwater, Cascade, Deer Lodge, Gallatin,
Granite, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and
Silver Bow counties in effect until 800 AM on July 17, 2021, due to
increasing particulate concentrations from local and regional fires.
This alert will be updated again at 800 AM on July 17.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard has occurred or may occur in the near future.
As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Frenchtown are Unhealthy
As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls,
Hamilton, Helena, and Missoula are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 800AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Cut Bank,
Lewistown, Libby, Malta, Seeley Lake are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the
elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else
should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and
local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or
heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged
exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous heat, with afternoon highs of 95 to low 100s,
and overnight lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.
* WHERE...Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Toole,
Liberty, Judith Basin and Broadwater.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
