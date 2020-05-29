BROWNING- The Blackfeet Reservation, Blackfeet Tribe and Business Order will remain closed and in effect until the end of June according to the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command Facebook.
The public notice released Thursday says the decision was per council action and that the Blackfeet Reservation, Tribe and Business Order will remain in effect until June 30, 2020.
The Business Regulation Order was passed by the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council last month and only allows for essential businesses and operations to be open to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate.
Although the Blackfeet Order is remaining in effect through June, in-person voting is still being held for the Blackfeet primary through a drive-up process.