BROWNING- There are 261 reported COVID-19 cases on the Blackfeet Reservation as of 2:00 pm on Sunday, October 4.
The Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook shared the active case number update Sunday, saying there are no recoveries to report.
On Monday, September 28, the Blackfeet Reservation started a 14-day lockdown due to the rising numbers of active cases on the reservation. Residents have been ordered to stay at home except for essential services. Click here for more information on the stay-at-home order for the reservation.
As of 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, there are 261 active cases on the Blackfeet Reservation. No recoveries to report.Posted by Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command on Sunday, October 4, 2020