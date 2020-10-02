BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Reservation has added 70 new active cases of COVID-19 in the last day, according to the tribe.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command stated there are now 273 active cases of coronavirus on the Blackfeet Reservation. That's up from 203 active cases reported on Thursday.
The Blackfeet Reservation began a 14-day lockdown on Monday, Sept. 28, due to the rising numbers of active cases on the reservation. Residents have been ordered to stay at home except for essential services. Click here for more information on the stay-at-home order for the reservation.