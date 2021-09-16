BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribe is requiring masks at all community gatherings on the Blackfeet Reservation effective immediately.
According to a Facebook post from the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command, personal protective equipment, including masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing, are required at all community gatherings such as wakes, funerals, birthdays, weddings, sporting events, stick game, churches, ceremonies, casinos, restaurants, stores and businesses.
The Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command said they are taking these measures to prevent a larger COVID-19 outbreak to avoid going back into lockdown.
The incident command is also encouraging vaccines and testing for COVID-19.
Anyone showing symptoms is asked to call Public Health at (406) 338-6304 or (406) 338-3680.