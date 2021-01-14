BROWNING - The Blackfeet Incident Command has extended the Stay at Home order until Jan. 29 at 11:59 pm.
As of Jan. 13 at 9:30 pm, the Blackfeet Reservation has 40 active COVID-19 cases, 4 hospitalizations, 1,290 total cases since Mar. 15, 1,220 total recoveries since Mar. 15 and 43 deaths due to COVID-19 since Mar. 15 according to the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook.
For an in-depth look at the rules and regulations for the Stay at Home Order, click here.
