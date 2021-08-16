Mask - Vault image

BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Reservation is under an emergency order effective immediately Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command said in a Facebook post they are ordering the following:

  • Masks are required within the Blackfeet reservation; All businesses and people will be informed of this order.
  • All Blackfeet Tribal Office will shut down to the public
  • All non-essential traveling is paused

Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command said all orders are in place until further notice.

Tags

News For You