Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR A WHITE, 2002 CHEVROLET TRACKER WITH A MONTANA LICENSE PLATE OF 7 3 4 2 8 6 B. THIS VEHICLE IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO MISSOULA. THE SUSPECT IS MICHELLE FERGUSON, A WHITE 41 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES TALL, 145 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. MICHELLE IS THE NON- CUSTODIAL MOTHER OF RHIANNON MCGUIRE, A 14 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, WHO WAS TAKEN DURING THE NIGHT. MICHELLE HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND IS BELIEVED TO BE A THREAT TO THE LIFE OF HER DAUGHTER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6 7 5 8 5 6 1 0 OR CALL 9 1 1.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 9 AM MDT 8/17/21 This alert will be updated again at 9 AM MDT 8/17/21. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Billings, Birney, Bozeman, Broadus, Butte, Hamilton, Malta, Seeley Lake, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Cut Bank, Dillon, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Missoula, Sidney, and West Yellowstone are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Libby are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 80s to upper 90s. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fire may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. && Moldan