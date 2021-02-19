Blackfeet seamstress sells local, invited to more international runways

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts near 60 mph are possible. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Liberty, Cascade and Chouteau. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down trees and power lines. Some power outages are possible. Travel may become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Teton, Judith Basin, Eastern Pondera, Toole and Cascade. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&