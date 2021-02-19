Blackfeet seamstress sells local, invited to more international runways

BROWNING, Mont. – A local woman is getting international attention for her craft while sharing Blackfeet history. Belinda Bullshoe’s intricate stitching creations highlight Montana native struggles and triumphs one thread at a time.
People in north/central Montana have probably noticed her posts on local Facebook groups or even seen her selling items around town from her car. Bullshoe explains her passion for fashion stems from her roots and each item she hand makes depicts Blackfeet culture.
Bullshoe learned how to sew from her Grandma when she was little. Now she makes thousands of native masks, car seat covers, blankets, and wallets, but her dresses have been catching eyes overseas for years. Her work has been on 43 runways; including New York and Paris fashion weeks. She loves expressing art through fashion, and each piece tells a story.
She describes a buffalo dress, "Right here is our lifeline. In our ancestors days the buffalo was the one that fed our people. If we didn't have the buffalo we would be gone. Now the iinniis coming back to our people,” Bullshoe said.
According to Bullshoe, the buffalo's heartbeat is significant to their culture, with additional stars and stripes to represent the people’s journey.
Last year her work was also featured in children's education magazine 'Highlights.' She hopes her work inspires others to follow their dreams too.
"I have had the children from Alabama, a school down there talk about the iinnii dress and they loved it. I had a little girl that actually designed the iinnii dress, drew it out, and I was amazed at her work,” Bullshoe said.
She's currently working on a 10 piece collection to showcase in Bali this June, featuring an 'Evening Star' wedding dress. Belinda was supposed to be showing off her work in Milan this month, but the trip was canceled due to the pandemic.
In addition to all of that she's also making masks for Heart-Butte student athletes to safely enjoy sports once again.
Bullshoe makes items carefully tailored to a specific size and ships every item directly or meets with customers in person to deliver. The price of her items ranges from a few to several hundred dollars and she always wants to sell locally, especially to Blackfeet Nation. You can find more of her work here.