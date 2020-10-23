BROWNING- The stay-at-home order on the Blackfeet Reservation has been extended until Sunday, November 8 at 11:59 pm after the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has approved a resolution authorizing the Incident Command Team to utilize a Phased Plan.
Phase One has been enacted by the Incident Command Team which means in part all tribal employees will be expected to work from home if possible, non-essential businesses must close, an 8:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew is put in place and all schools require staff and students to work and learn remotely.
Phase one will be put in place if cases are not consistently declining over the previous three weeks, there are more than three new cases a day in Glacier County or Blackfeet Nation and testing is not readily available to all symptomatic people, all asymptomatic high-risk individuals or contacts.
You can read the full breakdown of what phase one includes here.
In order to enact phase two, sustained cases must decline over the previous three weeks, there must be less than three new cases a day in Glacier County or Blackfeet Nation and all symptomatic people and all asymptomatic high-risk people or contacts are able to get tested.
For a full breakdown of all the phases of reopening and the business guidelines shared by the Blackfeet Incident Command, click here.
PUBLIC NOTICE- OCTOBER 23, 2020 The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has approved Resolution 16-2021 which authorizes...Posted by Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command on Friday, October 23, 2020