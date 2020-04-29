BROWNING- To limit the risk of infection of coronavirus, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council passed a business regulation order.
The Blackfeet Tribe COVID-19 Business Regulation Order was approved by the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council and is an addition to previous orders issued by the council.
According to the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council the order is to ensure the maximum number of people self-isolate in their houses while enabling essential services to continue in a safe manner and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The order calls for all non-essential businesses and operations on the reservation, except for essential businesses and operations, to cease all activities within the reservation.
Essential businesses listed by the order include:
Stores that sell groceries and medicine
Food production and agriculture
Organizations that provide charitable and social services
Media
Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
Financial and real estate services
Hardware and supply stores
Critical trades
Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
Educational institutions
Laundry services
Food consumption
Supplies for EBOs
Home-based care and services
Residential facilities and shelters
Professional services
Supplies for cultural/regalia projects
Manufacture and distribution for critical care and industries
Critical labor union functions
Lodging businesses
Funeral services
For a more detailed list of essential businesses, you can visit the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command social media here.
The order also outlines minimum basic operations that EBOs and businesses are required to follow.
EBOs and businesses are required to:
Designate six-food distances
Provide hand sanitizer and sanitizing products
Separate operating hours for vulnerable populations
Provide personal protective equipment for employees
Provide online and remote access
Provide personal protective equipment for patrons
Cleanse common areas
You can view a more detailed list of the requirements on the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command social media here.
The Incident Command, Blackfeet TERO and Revenue Department Compliance Officers will enforce the order.
Any person or entity found to have violated the order will be subject to a $500 fine for the first offense, $1,000 fine for the second offense and a third offense can lead to a loss of business and liquor licenses and the business can be forced to close for a minimum of 30 days.
Tags for essential business employees for identification will be established by the Blackfeet Revenue Department.
A rating system of businesses will also be developed to record compliance with the order and the laws of the Blackfeet Reservation according to the order.
You can view the whole order on the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command social media here.