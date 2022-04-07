BROWNING, Mont. - Blackfeet Tribal Business Council Chairman, Timothy Davis, has been removed from the chairmanship.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council said the council voted unanimously Thursday, 9 to 0 to unseat Chairman Davis, with Davis voting for his own removal.
Current Vice Chairman Iliff Kipp, Sr. was selected by the Council to serve as Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribe until the inauguration of the five positions who will join the current four seats on the second Thursday in July.
The current Secretary of the Council, Lauren Monroe, Jr. was voted to replace Kipp as Vice Chairman, and Mark Pollock, Acting Secretary, was elected to replace Monroe as Secretary.
“The Blackfeet Nation will continue to move forward in a positive way for all the Blackfeet People," Chairman Iliff said. “The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council stands united to work in the best interest of the Blackfeet Tribe.”
