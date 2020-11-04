BROWNING- Blackfeet Tribal Offices were on lockdown Wednesday for an active shooter drill.
The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council said Wednesday that the Blackfeet Tribal Offices were on lockdown, and later updated saying the offices participated in an active shooter drill.
The offices are now open again.
They thanked the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services for their quick response.
