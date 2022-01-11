Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Chouteau Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&