BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribe is drawing back on the Phase 2 opening, the tribe announced Tuesday.
The Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command posted on Facebook the following have been put into place effective immediately:
1. "We will not enter Phase 2 Restricted Opening.
2. The mask mandate is strongly encouraged with social distancing , proper hand hygiene, and vaccines.
3. The Tribal Workforce may work from home if they are immune compromised.
4. If you are feeling symptoms or sick, please stay home."
