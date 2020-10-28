BROWNING- Door-to-door trick or treating is not allowed on the Blackfeet Tribe this year due to the tribe being in phase one of their phased plan.
A post on the Blackfeet Covid-19 Incident Command Facebook is asking people to not hand out candy from their homes or host Halloween parties because the tribe is still under a stay-at-home order under phase one.
Although kids can’t go door-to-door asking for candy, the Tribe will be participating with schools to hold candy drive through giveaways in each community.
Candy drive-throughs will be done at the following places in each community starting at 4:00 pm on Halloween:
Browning: (1) Swimming Pool, (2) Old Eagle Shields, (3) County Satellite Office
East Glacier Park: East Glacier Park Grade School
Babb: Babb School at 5:00 pm
Heart Butte: Brown Building
Seville: Treats will be delivered door-to-door
Starr School: School Gym
Lights on After Dark will happen in the Browning High School parking lot on October 29 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm as well.
The incident command is also reminding people that the curve from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am is still in effect.
