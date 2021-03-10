BROWNING, Mont. - One year after the Blackfeet Tribe declared an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tribe is moving onto their Phase 3, “New Normal.”
On March 15, the Blackfeet Reservation will move onto COVID-19 Phase 3, titled “New Normal,” after the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council (BTBC) consulted with local health officials and the Incident Command team.
The decision was based on the active COVID-19 cases and vaccines to date on the Blackfeet Reservation an update from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council says.
At this time, the Blackfeet Reservation is at one active case and has no active hospitalizations.
Both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are being administered by Indian Health Services and Southern Piegan Clinic, and so far about 5,697 residents have been vaccinated, with around 80 percent of the eligible population having received the vaccine according to BTBC.
“The ability to move to Phase 3 is due to the diligence and care shown by the residents of the Blackfeet Nation and healthcare organizations throughout this pandemic,” the update reads.
Details of the next phase and updated business regulations are forthcoming BTBC says.
“While many are vaccinated, it is important to remember that COVID-19 Testing is still highly encouraged as the vaccines only lessen the symptoms and do not prevent COVID,” BTBC wrote. “Please keep in mind that while the numbers have permitted this move to Phase 3, please take precautions and remain vigilant to all the requirements of social distancing, keep within your cohorts/households, wear your mask, sanitize and wash your hands.”
If the public health or healthcare system is strained or cases rise dramatically, BTBC says action will be taken to move back into Phase 1.