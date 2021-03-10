Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...SOUTHERN PONDERA...NORTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...SOUTHERN LIBERTY...SOUTHEASTERN TOOLE...TETON...NORTHWESTERN BLAINE...HILL...CHOUTEAU AND NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTIES... At 254 PM MST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from 26 miles north of Chinook to 12 miles north of Fort Benton to 33 miles northwest of Augusta. Movement was south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this squall. Locations impacted include... Great Falls, Havre, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Chinook, Cascade, Big Sandy, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Parker School, Brady, Highwood, Azure, Black Eagle, Fort Shaw, Beaver Creek and Fort Shaw. This includes the following highways... Interstate 15 between mile markers 255 and 344. Highway 200 between mile markers 98 and 139. Highway 2 between mile markers 346 and 424. Highway 87 between mile markers 4 and 111. Highway 89 between mile markers 9 and 76. Visibilities will drop quickly to less than a one mile at times in this squall. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads could lead to accidents.