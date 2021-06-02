BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Tribe is raising all flags at half-staff in recognition of the 215 Native children’s bodies found at the Kamloops Residential School.

According to a resolution, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council convened a special session on June 1, and all seven members present voted in favor to stand in solidarity with the families and Tk’emlups Secwepemc community.

“The Blackfeet (Southern Peigan) as a part of the Blackfoot Confederacy, having experienced similar trauma from residential schools mandated upon Native children as a part of assimilative and terminating efforts, the Blackfeet Tribe hereby stands in solidarity with the families and nation of the 215 bodies found at the Kamloops Residential School,” the resolution reads.

The Blackfeet tribe is raising all flagpoles at half-staff for one week in recognition of the loss of the native children.