BROWNING, Mont. - As the Pine Grove fire has burned over 17,000 acres near Fort Belknap, the Blackfeet Tribe is sending help.
A letter signed by Acting Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, Illiff “Scott” Kipp, Sr. says the Blackfeet Tribe has sent supplies and manpower to alleviate the situation and support people.
The following is the full letter:
The Blackfeet Tribe extends our thoughts and prayers to the Fort Belknap Reservation as they battle wildfires that have displaced and caused hardship for their people. We have sent supplies and manpower to help alleviate the situation and support the people that are going through such a tumultuous event. We hope the fires cease and that life can continue for our friends down on the Fort Belknap Reservation.