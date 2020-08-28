BROWNING- Blackfeet Tribal members who have experienced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for a one-time $500 stipend.
A release from the Blackfeet Tribe says $7 million has been allocated towards the effort from the money the Tribe received from the CARES Act.
“The supplement payment to our people has been a priority for the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council,” said Tim Davis, Chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council. “This pandemic has impacted us all in various ways, but we hope this payment will help alleviate some of the financial burdens that have come with it.”
Tribal members can apply online on the Blackfeet Nation website here.
Those who want to submit an application in person can do so starting Monday, August 31 by visiting a drive-thru at the Glacier Peaks Casino to get the application, receive assistance and submit the application.
The drive-thru starts from North Boundary Street at the north gate of the powwow grounds and will be available Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm until December 16.
People are asked to follow the CDC and safety guidelines while in line at the drive-thru.
Signs will be posted stating that individuals in their vehicles must wear a mask.
All staff will have the appropriate PPE when engaging with the members in the drive-thru line the release says.
The drive-thru will also have booths with information encouraging tribal members to complete the 2020 Census and register to vote for the upcoming U.S. elections.